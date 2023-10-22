Tyrone to face either Monaghan or Cavan in 2024 Ulster SFC opener

TYRONE must await the winners of the Preliminary Round contest between Monaghan and Cavan before knowing their quarter-final opponents in the 2024 Ulster Senior Football Championship.

The draw took place on Saturday afternoon amid much interest, especially at the potential prospect of the Red Hands being paired with reigning champions Derry, now managed by Mickey Harte.

That scenario has been avoided for now with the Oak Leafers set to host Donegal, who have Jimmy McGuinness back in charge, but the winners of that tie could face Tyrone in the semi-final with the three counties all emerging in the bottom half section of the draw.

If it is Monaghan who Tyrone face first up it will be a repeat of this season’s classic Ulster opener at O’Neills Healy Park when Ryan O’Toole fired home a sensational goal deep into injury time to secure the Farney men a famous 2-17 to 1-18 triumph.

The full 2024 Ulster SFC draw is as follows:

Prem Round

Monaghan vs Cavan

Quarter-Finals

Down vs Antrim

Fermanagh vs Armagh

Derry vs Donegal

Monaghan/Cavan vs Tyrone

Semi-Finas

Down/Antrim vs Fermanagh/Armagh

Derry/Donegal vs Tyrone/Monaghan/Cavan