MALACHY O’ROURKE’S first Senior Championship assignment as Tyrone manager will be against Cavan in the Ulster opener next April.

The 2025 Ulster Senior Football Championship draw took place last Saturday afternoon and the challenge facing O’Rourke in the first round is a home clash at O’Neill’s Healy Park against the Breffni Blues.

On paper it appears a favourable enough tie for the Red Hands but it is a repeat of this year’s quarter-final meeting at Breffni Park when the hosts pushed their visitors all the way. On that occasion Tyrone needed extra time to advance to a semi-final meeting with Donegal which saw them defeated at Celtic Park (also in extra-time) as Jim McGuinness’s side went on to defeat Armagh in the Ulster Final after penalties.

Advertisement

If Tyrone do get past Cavan, then there’s a chance that they could have a local derby clash with near neighbours and reigning All-Ireland champions Armagh in the last four, although they will need to see off Antrim before that.

The Ulster Championship is always notoriously difficult to win and if Donegal are to retain their title, then they will need to see off near neighbours Derry when they meet in a preliminary round clash.

2025 ULSTER SFC DRAW

Preliminary Round

Donegal vs Derry

First Round

Antrim vs Armagh

Advertisement

Tyrone vs Cavan

Fermanagh vs Down

Monaghan vs Down/Derry

Semi-Finals

Tyr/ Cav vs Ant/Arm

Ferm/Down vs Mon/ Don/ Derry