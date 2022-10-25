Tyrone trio claim title glory at Nutts Corner finale

THREE Tyrone riders claimed titles at the Irish Minibike Championship finale at Nutts Corner on Sunday.

Cookstown’s Joe Quinn was crowned Stock B 140 champion, while Jack Burrows pipped Lewis Mullen to the MiniGP title and Newmills lad Mullen sealed his pitbike championship crown.

Cookstown High School pupils, Burrows and Mullen, produced a season-long battle that has raised the bar as they fought closely and fairly on track all year. In the end, though, it was Burrows who clinched his first championship on two wheels to go alongside his six karting titles in perfect fashion with pole position, three start to finish wins and an unofficial class lap record. Also by winning race three on Sunday Jack took home the Neil Robinson Memorial Trophy. Past winners include Joey Dunlop and Carl Fogarty.

Mullen, meanwhile, was mainly focused this year on the FIM Ohvale Cup, winning the Irish series and he still has the world final in Valencia to look forward to in a couple of weeks. And while he was unable to attend all the Irish Minibike Championship rounds due to those commitments and because he was competing in the British Championship too, he still managed to win his pitbike category on Sunday when he earned three wins to go alongside his three second places in the Mini GP class. He finished his season with 47 race wins and he will bring the curtain down on his minibike career in Spain before making a major announcement about next season when the then 12 year old will be making a big step up!

Meanwhile, Lewis’s little sister Paige was also in action at the weekend, finishing second, fourth and fifth in the three BamBam class races to seal third place overall in the Championship.

And seven-year-old Cookstown lad, Boyd Knipe was quickest in the same class during free practice before qualifying third. He was running in third in all three races but got caught up in backmarkers in races one and two so ended fourth and fifth respectively in those and fifth in last race after a race long battle with near neighbours Paige Mullen and Leon Simpson to claim fourth overall in the Championship. Boyd wishes to thank Thomas Fitzsimons of TAG Racing Ireland for his support all season.

And Simpson brought his season to a solid close on Sunday, finishing fourth overall on the day to claim fifth in the championship despite missing one round.

Another local rider in action was Ryan Coyle who, despite missing a couple of rounds, claimed sixth overall in the Misano Imports Junior Mini GP class following an eighth placed finish at Nutts Corner.

And Cookstown lad, Adam McStravog also finished the season on a high, qualifying third before sealing a third placed finish and two fourths for third overall in his pit bike class. It was a challenging year for Adam due to many circumstances but he dug deep and had plenty of success. Adam’s new challenge next year will be joining the adult group. Judging by his times this year he should be within the top 10 which is a good start.