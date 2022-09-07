Tyrone U16 Camogs make history

Omagh 3-11

Carrickmore 1-8

Omagh’s progress through the underage camogie grades took another positive turn on Wednesday evening last when they secured their first ever Tyrone U16 championship title with a decisive victory over Eire Og.

Played in ideal conditions at an excellent Clanabogan Park, the St. Enda’s girls got off to a great start with an early goal from Cara McCrory and points from Emer Cunningham and Caitlin Leonard pushing them in to a 1-4 to 0-0 lead before Eire Ogs got off the mark. Further goals from Beibhinn Moloney and Sinead Barrett put them into a commanding position by the break when they led 3-5 to 0-5.

Showing unerring accuracy from frees and play, Omagh’s Emer Cunningham landed a further five points in the second half to bring her total tally to 0-9 while their defence coped admirably with all the pressure thrown at them by an enthusiastic Eire Og attack.

A 45th minute goal from Lauren McMahon gave the Carrickmore girls some confidence but they subsequently failed to make much inroads against the winners defence where goalkeeper Lucy O’Hanlon, full back Una McCrory and Megan O’Hanlon stood out. Apart from Emer Cunningham, Omagh’s Caitlin Leonard who was named player of the match and captain Grainne Cassidy also shone for the winners as the St. Enda’s girls held secure to the final whistle to claim an historic title and the Eileen Coney Cup.

TEAMS & SCORERS

St. Enda’s

Lucy O’Hanlon, Ciara McGinn, Una McCrory, Sophie McCance, Cliona O’Reilly, Ellie Leonard, Megan O’Hanlon, Emer Cunningham (0-9), Grainne Cassidy (0-1), Eimear McGinn, Aisling Kelly, Caitlin Leonard (0-1), Sinead Barrett (1-0), Beibhinn Moloney (1-0), Cara McCrory (1-0).

Subs – Sorcha McMenamin, Emer O’Neill, Erin McBride, Aine OReilly, Cara Leonard.

Eire Ogs

Maeve McGlinchey, Caoimhe Kerr, Aobh Bennett, Grace Donnelly, Nesa McElroy, Niamh McElduff (0-3), Megan Hempenstall, Lauren McMahon (1-1), Orlaith McElduff (0-1), Rebecca Rafferty, Alannah Loughran, Carlene McCrory, Cara Sweeney, Annie Loughran (0-3), Aoibhe Kerr. Subs – Clara Conlon, Roise McCallan, Eilish Loughran, Meabh Maguire, Lana Hughes, Aoife Grogan, Sorcha Gormley, Hannah O’Lone.