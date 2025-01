1- Back-to-backs?

It was pointed out earlier this week that Tyrone haven’t won their first Division One games in their uninterrupted run in the top flight since 2017. So that’s on the cards this Saturday evening – and picking up a positive result at the home of the All-Ireland champions would suggest that things are very much heading in the right direction. Not only that, it would mean that Tyrone would likely only have to win one of their final five matches to ensure their top flight survival. Past history though indicates that stringing wins together on successive weekends is a tough ask against the elite.

2- What’s up with Armagh?

It’s been a bumpy start to the season for Armagh. Rian O’Neill ain’t about – Kieran McGeeney says he’s taking a break, but for how long nobody really knows – and they had a disappointing six-point defeat in their opening league match against Galway last weekend. Niall Grimley was sent off on a straight red, so that’s another starting member of last year’s team who won’t be available to face Tyrone. You’d expect some sort of backlash, but we know how difficult it can be to retain the All-Ireland. A win over the Red Hands would at least kickstart their year.

3- Options galore

Look back at the All-Ireland champions for the last number of seasons and they all have one thing in common – serious squad depth. The return of Jack McCaffrey, Paul Mannion and Stephen Cluxton was the big factor as Dublin won another one for the road in 2022. Armagh likewise last year had a strong bench, and Tyrone in 2021. So a look at the subs against Derry was heartening – Rory Brennan, Eoin McElholm, Mark Bradley and Conn Kilpatrick were all sprung from the bench. And when the Errigal lads return – what’s already a formidable panel will be bolstered even further.

4- January football

It mightn’t be the best idea in the world. Storm Éoyn – subsequently followed up by a smattering of snow for good measure – led to a number of postponements across the country, including Donegal’s opening round match against Kerry. The snow was removed from O’Neill’s Healy Park in time for the Tyrone-Derry game, but the Tyrone ladies match the following day (Sunday) was played in horrendous conditions – sheets of rain, a gale-force breeze and the freezing cold. It’s not glamorous but what’s the alternative – they’ve already done away with the pre-season competitions.

5- A subtle change

FOR a long time, Tyrone had called dibs on the O’Neill’s Healy Park changing room closest to the town end. That was the case under Mickey Harte and the more recent management team, but for whatever reason – I suppose we could ask – they’ve decided to for a change-up under Malachy O’Rourke. One thing we noticed was a cheer emanating from their changing room following the victory over Derry, perhaps indicative of a renewed sense of enthusiasm within the squad. Let’s home for similar scenes as the year unfolds.