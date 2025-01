1. Who’ll get the nod?

It’s a first competitive outing under Malachy O’Rourke and there’s a keen interest in who’ll be named to start Saturday’s Division One opener against Derry. There’s a few newcomers on the scene, a score of former stalwarts have returned, and the fact that the Errigal Ciaran lads will be rested adds a further layer of intrigue. The team list will hopefully be published online before game-day and undoubtedly it will be shared far and wide as Tyrone fans get ready for the new dispensation.

2. The rules they are a-changing

Advertisement

This weekend will see the official roll-out of the plethora of rule changes rubber stamped at a Special Congress before Christmas. Whatever your take on the matter – and most of us seem to be broadly approving – it’s still a lot to take in, whether you’re a player, official or a supporter perched in the stands. Hopefully after a few rounds, it’ll all start to make perfect sense. Time will only tell on that matter but Jim Gavin and the Football Review Committee thankfully aren’t dogmatic types and are open to further changes.

3. Setting an early marker

We won’t just be keeping tabs on Tyrone this weekend. Talk is that Kerry are missing a raft of key men, so Donegal will surely fancy their chances of getting their campaign off to a flier. Will they go the distance this year? All-Ireland holders Armagh face a trip to beaten finalists Galway, while the Dubs and Mayo go head-to-head on Saturday evening at Croke Park. Can Dessie Farrell’s side compensate for the losses of James McCarthy and Brian Fenton? It’ll be an interesting weekend – as it usually is in the National Football League.

4. Malachy v Paddy

It’s the obvious subplot. Galbally man Paddy Tally has assumed the reins at Derry, a county that Malachy O’Rourke knows inside out from his massively successful stint at the Watty Graham’s in recent years. Both men will wish to get their respective tenures off to a winning start, and it’ll be interesting to see whether there’s any signs of revival after both teams suffered disappointing 2024 seasons.

5. Will the fans come out?

TYRONE games were marked by low attendances in recent years. There were a few factors behind that – the team’s form had dipped in the wake of their All-Ireland final triuph in 2021, the cost of living crisis and so on. Perhaps the game itself had become less attractive to supporters as well. So it’ll be interesting to see whether fans will come out in numbers this Saturday. It’d be good to get in early to cheer on the hurlers in the curtain-raiser as well.