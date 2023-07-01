Tyrone’s title hopes end in heavy loss

A CHAMPIONSHIP campaign which flattered to deceive from Tyrone finally ended in emphatic fashion with this double scores defeat against the All-Ireland champions.

It was a disappointing loss for the Red Hands, especially considering the sense of hope which has permeated the county for the past week. But they can have no complaints with the 2-18 to 0-12 exit from this year’s race for the Sam Maguire.

Only during the first half did Tyrone make any serious inroads. The opening quarter followed the general expectations as both teams traded a series of points. For the Red Hands, Michael McKernan burst forward to score, and sublime points from Ruairi and Darragh Canavan brought them level at 0-5 each 10 minutes from half-time.

But that was when the decline set in. Between then and the interval break, the Kingdom dominated. Points in quick succession from David Clifford and Diarmuid O’Connor saw them open up a 0-9 to 0-6 lead.

Matters went from bad to worse on the resumption. Within minutes, the task facing the Red Hands had become even tougher. Four points from Kerry courtesy of David Clifford, Sean O’Shea and Adrian Spillane left them 0-13 to 0-6 ahead – the same score as Tyrone had defeated them in that famous 2003 All-Ireland semi-final.

However, this time the tables had been dramatically turned and a goal for Kerry soon after left the tie effectively beyond Tyrone’s reach for the final quarter. It came when Diarmuid O’Connor hammered home from close range after good work from Tony Brosnan.

Substitute, Cathal McShane, and Darren McCurry responded for Tyrone, as Mattie Donnelly also added a point. McShane hit a second, but it was unfortunately making little difference.

Instead, Kerry cruised to the final whistle. Sean O’Shea grabbed a second goal for them and only a great save from Niall Morgan prevented a third as Tyrone trailed by 12 at the finish of a forgettable Croke Park day.