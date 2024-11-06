Ulster penalty shootout heartache for Eire Ogs

Carrickmore Eire Ogs 0-20 Carey Faughs 2-14

(AET, Carey Faughs win 3-2 on penalties

THERE was devastation for Carrickmore in this provincial Intermediate Club hurling first round clash on Sunday as their hopes of progressing were dashed following a penalty shoot-out against Antrim opponents Carey Faughs.

The Eire Ogs led for long periods in the game and points from Aidan Kelly saw them lead deep in additional time at the end of statutory 60 minutes. But a last gasp equaliser for Carey sent the game to added time and the Antrim side had to rely on another equaliser to send the tie to penalties.

Carrickmore’s loss in such agonising circumstances ends their hopes of Ulster glory for 2024. Nevertheless, they will take immense satisfaction in their latest Tyrone triumph and aim for better fortunes on both the county and provincial stage in 2025.

Overall, this was an intensely contested and entertaining clash. Both teams enjoyed good spells of dominance and the tight nature of the exchanges highlighted the ambitions of the two county champion teams to progress.

It was the Eire Ogs who made much of the early running. Aidan Woods came close to grabbing a goal after just two minutes. Sean Og Grogan edged them ahead with the opening score, and they took control of matters in that first quarter.

Four points in succession saw the Eire Ogs into an encouraging lead. Justin Kelly fired over a well-taken long range effort. Then, Aidan Kelly registered a free, before Aidan Woods made space for himself to also score. Finally, good play from Oisin Daly saw him set up Bryan McGurk who made the score 0-5 to 0-2.

More importantly, the strong defensive work of Dean Rafferty, Anthony Crossan and Conor Grugan was working well. As they entered the second quarter, then, there was plenty of grounds for optimism for the Tyrone champions.

But they had to battle hard to stay in contention from then until the interval break as Carey Faughs suddenly came to life with a strong burst. Points from Conall McGlynn reduced the deficit to the minimum, before a goal suddenly transformed their challenge.

It came in the 21st minute when a long ball into the danger area from John McBride broke to Conleth McGinley. He pulled to the net in emphatic fashion to leave Carey Faughs enjoying a 1-4 to 0-5 lead. That score also heralded an increasingly intense end to the half.

Points courtesy of Oiosin Daly and a brace of frees from Aidan Kelly further settled the Eire Ogs. However, they had to be on their toes as twice in quick succession Conor McBride snapped up possession to score. As a result, the issue was still very much in the balance on an interval scoreline of 1-6 to 0-8 for the visitors.

Good defending from Dean Rafferty, Bryan McGurk, goalkeeper, Conor McElhatton and Conor Grogan saw Carrickmore absorb a lot of pressure at the start of the second half. Time and again they made relieving clearances as Carey Faughs sought to extend their advantage.

Swapped points between Conor Grogan and Conall McGlynn for Carey maintained the status quo. But then the Eire Ogs grabbed the initiative and looked capable of consolidating their wind advantage. Three points in a row from Aidan Kelly saw them go 0-12 to 1-7 ahead entering the final quarter.

Both teams were making light of the deteriorating conditions and it was clear that the tie would not be decided until the very end.

A point from James McCouaigh for the Antrim champions reduced the deficit to the minimum. Each time the Eire Ogs edged ahead, they were pegged back. Aidan Kelly, Oisin Daly and Conor Grogan put them in the driving seat during those closing stages, only for Conleth McGinley and Conall McGlynn to respond for Carey.

What all of this ensured was a tense and exciting finale, which ultimately saw Conlith McGinley equalise to send the game into added time.

Points from Seamus Sweeney and Aidan Kelly edged the home team ahead during the first ten minutes of added time. But a score for Conall McGlynn kept Carey in contention and set up what looked set to be an intriguing second period.

A goal right at the start of those final minutes from Conall McGlynn put Carey in pole position for the victory. But they reckoned against the sheer determination of the Eire Ogs who fought their way back. Justin Kelly got them going, before a brace of great scores courtesy of Aidan Kelly edged them one ahead.

Some determined defending looked set to see the Eire Ogs through, before a last gasp point from James McCouaig sent the tie to penalties.

Dermot Begley and Aidan Woods confidently dispatched their penalties, but two misses with the final two saw Carey through on a 3-2 tally.

The Scorers

Carrickmore: Aidan Kelly 0-10 (6f), Justin Kelly 0-2, Conor Grogan 0-2, Sean Og Grogan 0-1, Bryan McGurk 0-1, Oisin Daly 0-1, Seamus Sweeney 0-1.

Carey: Conall McGlynn 1-7 (6f), Conleth McKinley 1-2, Conor McBride 0-2, James McCouaig 0-2, Caolan McCaughan 0-1.

The Teams

Carrickmore: Conor McElhatton, Michael Kelly, Dean Raffetty, Anthony Crossan, Bryan McGurk, Donal Sweeney, Conor Grogan, Cormac Munroe, Seamus Sweeney, Oisin Daly, Dermot Begley, Aidan Kelly, Tony Hughes, Sean Og Grogan, Justin Kelly.

Subs: Enda Grimes for D Sweeney (58), Michael Coyle for M Kelly (63).

Carey Faughs: Steven McGinn, Zach McCaughan, Sean McBride, Patrick Gillan, Michael McVeigh, James Black, Conall McGlynn, Caolan McCaughan, James McCouaig, Conlith McGinley, Conor McBride, John McBride, Shea Hunter, Eoin Hill, Callum Kane.

Subs: Patrick Butler for E Hill (58).

Referee: James Connors, Donegal.