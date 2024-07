ON Saturday morning past the Cailíní na hUrnaí (Urney Girls) received their National LGFA “Let’s Talk” Award after taking part in a series of peer driven events at Cumann Naomh Columba over the past several months, while the girls also represented club and county in a half-time game in Croke Park during the Tyrone Ladies vs Kildare Ladies in the National Leagues semi-final.

As part of their project, and in partnership with the St. Columba’s Healthy Club’s initiative, the girls felt very passionate about making a difference both as individuals and as team of friends in the community around them.

“When it came to deciding upon a local cause to support, the girls very quickly and unanimously decided to support the Rory Carlin Memorial Fund/The Koram Centre” explained Club PRO Desmond Roulstone.

“In order to show their support and to help raise money for the Fund the girls focused on the number 7, which is so synonymous with Rory and the fundraising in his name, that they settled upon doing seven laps of Páirc Naomh Columba on 7th July – “7 Laps on the 7th of the 7th.”

The event took place during the early daybreak hour of Sunday 7th July and the Club were very honoured to be joined by Rory’s parents and family members for the event.

“Over 50 people took part in the 7 Laps with the girls including parents, relations, mentors and Club members. The weather held and the rain stayed away and the girls got the perfect day-break morning – from dark to light – they wished for,” he continued.

“The Committee of Urney St. Columba’s wish it to be known how very proud they are of the girls for showing such maturity and such empathy for others and at such a very young age.

“Over the past couple of years, we have centered all our focus upon the youth of the areas surrounding the Club as these young people are the future custodians of Urney St. Columba’s and it is vitally important that we, as leaders and mentors invest our time in them.”

“These young ladies are a credit to their families, their mentors and most importantly of all – to themselves,” concluded Mr. Roulstone.