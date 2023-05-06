Urney launch ambitious Development Plan

URNEY St Columba’s have launched an ambitious new development plan with three key projects forming the nucleus of their overall plan of action.

The official launch, attended by Tyrone GAA Chairman Martin Sludden, went ahead last Friday night at the local St Columba’s Primary School in Clady.

As for the nitty gritty, an extensive 28-page document has also been assembled laying out exactly what Urney are planning in the forthcoming years.

The club’s development committee is working towards ensuring the it has training facilities available all year round, the construction of a new spectator stand, as well as the building of a new gym and community hub.

Urney is also committed to identifying opportunities to purchase additional land for a training pitch to ease the burden on Páirc Naomh Columba.

Over the span of the next three years, the North Tyrone club will also look towards archieving Club Maíth Accreditation, developing a workgroup structure targetting finance and other key areas, and a range of other reviews will be made in due course.

The club has also signalled its intention to work closely with ladies football and ensure the one-club model is followed going forwards.

Expressing his thanks for the dedication of club members, Urney chairman Vincent Lagan said:

“Our Club Plan for the three next years is the result of exhaustive work by so many Club members over the last number of months, and it shows not only the undoubted talent which exists in the Club, but also the ambition and determination of so many for Urney to reach the next level in its development.

“I am very glad to say that the unforeseen lockdowns and the unfamiliar situation we all found ourselves in did not slacken the determination of all involved.

“On behalf of the club, I wish to extend a big thank you to everyone involved with the production of this Plan -my fellow officers on the executive committee and club members. This is also a live document that will be the basis for decisions taken over the coming years and will be tracked for delivery and reported back to the members.

“I am conscious, however, that this detailed and comprehensive plan is only the beginning. Success will only be achieved if everyone in the Club works together in a focused and coordinated manner.

“Only in this way will the objectives set out in the Plan be achieved for the overall betterment of Urney St. Columba’s.

“New facilities in development will create great opportunities to ensure our existing members thrive, to attract new members and to drive the Club forward to the next level.”