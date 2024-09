Urney 1-13 Brackaville 0-11

URNEY met Brackaville on Tuesday evening at Gortacladdy hoping to complete the Minor Grade Four double having recently claimed the Championship title.

Despite the less than pleasant weather conditions a large crowd had gathered in support of both

teams.

Brackaville opted to play with the elements in the first half and made good use of the wind to reach the break four points clear.

Urney actually opened the scoring with a well taken point from Conor Redstone who was superb throughout the game but points from Callum Coyle, Ryan O’Neill, Conor Mc Guigan and Cainan Rouse put the East Tyrone side three clear.

Urney responded with scores from Jack Langan and Aidan Devine to leave a single point between the teams midway through the first half. James Finlay and James Gillis swapped points for their sides to keep the game at a single point.

Brackaville finished the half strongly hitting three unanswered points courtesy of Gillis, O’Neill and Sean Daly to go off at the break leading 0-8 to 0-4 but they knew they faced a tough challenge to keep this talented Urney side at bay after the break.

Paul Rouse had his side well up for the second half and midfielder Sean Daly gave them the perfect start when he hit the first score of the second period.

The teams then swapped points before Urney took control of the game and hit four points in a row from Aidan Devine, Conor Redstone, Jack Langan and Shea Corrigan to leave a point between the sides.

Full forward James Gillis made it a two point game once more but that was to prove Brackaville’s last score of the game as Urney finished strongly.

Aidan Devine got the all important goal for his team and they added a further point to take the title.