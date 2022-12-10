Valley ‘still have it all to do’ as title bid heats up

HIS side may have won all 10 league games this season with a bonus point to leave them sitting top of the Ulster Championship top flight table on 50 points, but with a tough trip to title rivals Ballyclare and an away fixture at Dromore still to come, Clogher Valley head coach Stephen Bothwell isn’t counting his chickens.

At present, Clogher enjoy a five point lead over Ballyclare, courtesy of a bonus point home win over their rivals earlier in the season. That lead was almost increased on Saturday past when Dromore pushed ‘Clare all the way in a pulsating match at Barban Hill when the home side missed a last minute conversion to earn a draw that would have seriously dented Ballyclare’s title ambitions.

In the end, ‘Clare held on to earn a 24-26 triumph and a ninth bonus point win of the season and with Clogher winning 47-20 at home to CIYMS, the status quo remains ahead of what is almost a winner takes all clash at The Cloughan on New Year’s Eve.

Advertisement

But Bothwell isn’t looking that far ahead just yet because Clogher have to visit City of Derry today before facing a trip to Newcastle West in Munster in the All-Ireland Junior Cup semi-finals a week later and then he can turn his attentions to the post Christmas clash at Ballyclare.

In the meantime, he’s just hoping to continue the momentum and remain injury free until then.

“All we can do is focus on our own form and what will be will be, but this is going to be a big month and we have City of Derry next, the All-Ireland Junior Cup and then Ballyclare, which will keep the boys on their toes!,” he said.

“But we’ll see how we go. At the minute it’s about continuing our for, trying to win each game, preferably with a bonus point, while not picking up any injuries.

“We’re getting near the end now, so we want to keep everyone fit and get a few others back because December is a big month, we still have it all to do, and January is going to be tough too with Dromore away on January 14th, which will be really tough too. ”

Against CIYMS on Saturday, tries from David Maxwell, who kicked six conversions, Eugene McKenna, two from skipper Paul Armstrong, two from Callum Smyton and one from man of the match, Philip Wilson in his first game since undergoing knee surgery in August, secured victory in an entertaining game at The Cran.

The win keeps Valley top of the league, five points ahead of second place Ballyclare and 18 points ahead of third place Cooke.