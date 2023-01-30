Watson thrilled to earn BTCC chance

AFTER enduring an incredibly frustrating 2022, which featured very little racing, Donaghmore’s Andrew Watson is eagerly looking forward to what is sure to be an action-packed year ahead after he sealed a deal to compete in the British Touring Car Championship.

The 28-year-old has signed a one-year contract with CarStore Power Maxed Racing to drive their front-wheel-drive Vauxhall Astra, which will be another new experience for the former World Endurance Championship racer, who is looking forward to a new challenge in England.

“Sportscars was an avenue I always wanted to go down, to do Le Mans and all the big races in the great cars at the great tracks but now I feel like I’ve ticked a lot of that off and I’m looking forward to getting back into a car by myself, lots of races and door-to-door action,” he explained.

“I’m really looking forward to it and hopefully I will have a very long career in Touring Cars. That’s the plan now.”

While he’s excited to be making the switch to the BTCC for the first time, Andrew knows it will take time for him to get used to the series, the close quarters racing and the new car, but he is grateful to already have some experience of the circuits.

“I don’t really know what to expect in terms of results, having never competed in a front-wheel-drive car, having never used a hybrid system either, so this year is about experience and seeing how we get on,” Andrew explained.

“I think we’ll have some good results but I wouldn’t be going in expecting to be challenging for the Championship in my first season.

“It’s really about getting experience under my belt and plotting the future from there.

“Luckily I know all the tracks because I started racing in the Ginetta Junior support class. I haven’t raced them in a while, but hopefully it will come back to me!”

Andrew has no shortage of experience to draw upon ahead of his first foray in the BTCC, having competed in high-level GT machinery since 2015, racing in the likes of the FIA World Endurance Championship, the famed 24 Hours of Le Mans, GT World Challenge Europe and British GT

His resume also includes experience driving in major endurance events such as the Daytona 24 Hours and Spa 24 Hours, and Andrew has enjoyed further success on the world stage in the FIA WEC with class podiums at the 6 Hours of Monza and 8 Hours of Bahrain alongside a class podium at the Bathurst 12 Hour.

As the flagship series of British motorsport, the BTCC has kept millions of viewers entertained across the years offering them unrivalled access to one of the most, if not the most, competitive championships in motorsport. Visiting a host of the UK’s premier motorsport venues and broadcast live across ITV, it represents a unique opportunity for Andrew and one he looks to grasp with both hands.

“Getting the opportunity to compete in the BTCC is really exciting, the championship itself is highly competitive and offers a challenge which I am eager to tackle,” he beamed

“From 2012 to 2014 I raced as part of the support package through the Ginetta ladder and I’ve always loved following the championship. It’s a big change for me in a lot of aspects but the team’s knowledge and professionalism will help me on that journey.”

Andrew’s season will kickstart at Donington Park for the opening round of the season on the 22/23 April, before embarking on the traditional thirty race calendar for the remainder of the year, visiting seven of the UK’s finest racing venues which culminates at Brands Hatch in October 2023.