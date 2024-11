The Joint Award Initiative offers young GAA volunteers in the north with the opportunity to achieve three levels of award – Bronze, Silver and Gold. All participants work towards these awards and on completion they can choose which of the three awards are most relevant to them (Gaisce – the Irish President’s Award, Duke of Edinburgh or Duke of Edinburgh International Award).

And last week Strabane Sigersons member and Ulster GAA President Ciaran McLaughlin hailed the achievements of thirty-four young club members who successfully completed the prestigious Ulster GAA Joint Awards Initiative which has resulted in sixteen achieving Bronze Duke of Edinburgh Award, another fifteen the Bronze Gaisce – the President’s Award – and three the Silver Duke of Edinburgh Award.

Speaking at an Awards Ceremony held in Sigersons club, Ciaran commented: “The commitment of this group of Sigersons youth members has been truly outstanding. Over the season, they have dedicated a significant amount of their time and effort to helping Sigersons as well as developing their own skills and knowledge.”

The Ulster GAA chairperson added that through the award, they all had to complete three sections with the club including 24 weeks physical activity as well as twelve weeks volunteering and skills development.

“ All the participants played for the club at various levels and as well volunteered with our Go Games and Games for ALL group. Additionally, skills learnt were varied from photography, to baking to refereeing to learning to drive.

“ This was a hugh commitment for these young people and I commend all of them and congratulate them in achieving so much through our Ulster GAA Joint Initiative. I hope their commitment to the club and motivation to the GAA will remain strong. It’s fair to say that the future is bright for the club with these young people involved.”