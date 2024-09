TATTYREAGH go in search of a place in the Tyrone Junior Championship semi-finals when they take on Strabane at Killyclogher this Saturday afternoon – and Tatts captain Callum Leonard recognises that it’s a game that could easily go either way.

Both teams had similar enough Division One campaigns – and Strabane pipped their league meeting by a single point when they travelled to Tattyreagh earlier in the year, an

impressive result all things considered.

And both the Sigersons and the Tatts enjoyed comfortable victories in the opening round of the championship, Strabane full value for their win over Donaghmore Thirds while Tattyreagh finished strongly to claim a 1-17 to 1-9 victory over Derrytresk.

Tattyreagh skipper Callum Leonard recognises that they can’t afford to take their eye off the ball this weekend:

“We played Strabane in the league and they beat us by a point, so it could go either way on Saturday. We’re definitely not taking them for granted, they’re strong and have a number of key players to watch out for.

“Our manager [Mickey Rea] was over Strabane two years ago and speaks very highly of them. They’ve a very good attitude and work extremely hard. He’s got a bit of info on him and at this stage I’m just really looking forward to it.”

Leonard broke his ankle back in May during Tattyreagh’s league encounter against Drumquin but he’s returned to fitness and is hugely encouraged by the performances of their younger players coming through the ranks.

Still only 24 himself, he’s a native of Killycloger but joined the club a few years ago and believes they’re very much heading in the right direction.

“I’ve been really enjoying it and it’s a pleasure to be captain. I’ve been a bit unlucky this year, I broke my ankle against Drumquin so I’ve been working hard to get back.

“We’ve a pile of young boys coming through, and you could see the impact they made in the first-round against Derrytresk, they were unreal.”

Tattyreagh can still call upon a number of experienced heads who were at the coalface of their historic back-to-back championship successes in 2017 and 2018, but others have retired or moved away so the inflow of talented young players has been absolutely crucial.

“Mickey came on board this year and has really given us all confidence in the younger lads.

“Throughout the years we were very reliant on the experienced heads but now the young lads are making a name for themselves, if you look at Rony Collins against Derrytresk for example, he was flying, he scored three points from corner-back.

“It’s exciting times but we need to be fully tuned in for Strabane if we’re to go any further.”