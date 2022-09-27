Fly fishing Strabane teens bound for international competition

THREE local teenagers have been selected to represent Ireland at an international fly fishing tournament next year.

Fintan Carlin (year 13), Lewis Harte and Jacob Griffin (both year 10) are all pupils at Holy Cross College in Strabane and they clinched their places on the Irish Trout Fly Fishing Youth International Team following two previous qualifying events. The lads were already key members of Team Ulster which took part in two qualifiers in April and September in Lough Lene, Co Westmeath.

Some 30 people participated in these events under what was described as “challenging conditions.” However Lewis, Jacob and Fintan were successful on both occasions and duly qualified for the next step which is the Four Nations Youth International Fly Fishing Competition 2023 in Wales.

Advertisement

Commenting on the lads’ success, principal at Holy Cross College in Strabane, Ciarán Johnston remarked that the school community couldn’t be prouder.

“Fintan, Lewis and Jacob are very keen anglers and have enjoyed much success in their sport in the past,” he said on Friday. “This recent achievement is a great recognition of their talent and it’s a source of great pride for the boys, their families and our school that they have been selected to represent Ireland at the Four Nations Competition in Wales in 2023. Everyone at Holy Cross wishes them well.”