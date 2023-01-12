£400,000 road improvement scheme for Drumnakilly Road, Omagh

A £400,000 carriageway resurfacing scheme at B4 Drumnakilly Road between Omagh and Carrickmore is due to commence on Monday January 16 2023.

The resurfacing work, which will extend for a distance of approximately 3.3 kilometres of Drumnakilly Road, will greatly improve the strength and surface quality of the road.

To facilitate the safe delivery of the scheme it will be necessary to implement a full road closure on a six kilometre stretch of the B4 Drumnakilly Road, from Farmhill Road to Arvalee Road at Fox Park, from 16 January 2023 until February 1.

During the road closure a two-way diversion will be in place via B4 Donaghanie Road, B4 Hospital Road, A505 Killyclogher Road, C625 Racolpa Road.

The Department has carefully planned these roadworks and associated traffic management arrangements in order to minimise inconvenience to the public. Road users are advised to allow extra time for their journey and to follow the alternative routes which will be clearly signed on the approaches to the closure.

Completion of the work by Wednesday February 1 2023 is subject to favourable weather conditions, however, the Department will keep the public informed of any change. All work will be carried out in line with current public health and health and safety advice, with safe systems of working in place for staff and contractors.