Council strike in Tyrone on Monday – how will it affect you

Dozens of workers at Mid Ulster Council will go on strike on Monday, bringing disurption to bin collections and leisure centres.

On Friday, a pay increase offer from the local authority was rejected by members of the Unite union who had already carried out strike action earlier this year, amid the excalating cost of living crisis.

In a statement, Mid Ulster Council said they had made a ‘significantly enhanced pay offer’ which was turned dowm.

Across the Mid Ulster district which covers Dungannon, Cookstown and Coalisland, the strike will last from Monday, July 25 to Sunday, August 21, and will largely affect bin collection services and two leisure centres in Cookstown and Magherafelt.

The industrial action relates to a dispute over the 2021-22 pay award which has been agreed nationally by the National Joint Council on behalf of councils in England, Wales and Northern Ireland The award for the 2021-22 year has been agreed at 1.75 per-cent and the increase has been implemented by councils.

The statement from Mid Ulster Council read, “While the Council will endeavour to collect bins where possible depending on the availability of staff on the given day, the likelihood is that regrettably, the vast majority of bins will not be emptied.

“While no collections can be guaranteed, residents are being advised to leave their bins out for collection on the normal day by 7.30am and they will be emptied where there are sufficient crews to deliver a service.

“If bins are not emptied, residents are being asked to take their bins back in from the kerbside and place them out again on their next scheduled collection day, where again they will be emptied if there are sufficient crews available.

“Where we have not been able to collect black bins during the four week period of industrial action, we will accept up to a maximum of 2 additional waste bags on the next scheduled collection day during the week commencing Monday 22 August.

“It is anticipated that all recycling centres will remain open during the industrial action and will accept all household waste during the four weeks. However, this will be kept under review and any changes to operational hours necessary to ensure the health and safety of users and staff on site will be communicated in advance of implementation.”

The statement continued, “Meanwhile, there will be no public group or intensive swimming lessons in either Cookstown or Greenvale Leisure Centres for the duration of the industrial action. In addition, the swimming pool and health suite in Cookstown Leisure Centre will remain closed during the four weeks.There will also be disruption to gym provision and fitness classes in both centres, with updates issued daily via the Centre’s social media channels.The Council anticipates that all other services and facilities, including cemeteries, play facilities, parks, arts and cultural facilities, will operate as normal.

“The Council wishes to apologise to its residents for the regrettable and unavoidable impact on services as a result of the unilateral industrial action taken by UNITE the Union, despite exhaustive discussions and a significantly enhanced pay offer on the part of the Council. It remains committed to engaging with the Joint Trade Union side in a spirit of co-operation and good faith.

“Further updates on service impacts as the industrial action progresses can be found at www.midulstercouncil.org/industrialaction and via the Council’s social media channels.”