Dan’s the man as Galbally progress to Intermediate semi

A SIX-GOAL salvo including a brilliant hat-trick in the final quarter ensured that Galbally made it safely into the Intermediate semi-final thanks to a performance of real quality in their last eight clash against Tattyreagh.

The Pearses are going in search of their second Paddy Cullen Cup success in four years and they produced a display laced with attacking flair here. Liam Rafferty, Conor Donaghy and Ronan Nugent fired to the net to help them into a narrow interval lead, before they ran riot as Daniel Kerr with two and John Hetherington complete a big victory on the resumption.

In the earlier game at Clogher, it was Aghaloo who emerged winners over Fintona in the Junior Quarter Final.

Advertisement

Some great scores with wind advantage during the first half saw Aghaloo confirm their faviorites tag thanks to an emphatic victory in this Junior quarter final clash yesterday.

The O’Neills led by 1-10 to 0-3 at half-time following a great goal from James O’Hare. It set the seal on a dominant performance, and they kept Fintona at arm’s length to emerge victors with eight to spare.

They will now be getting set to take on Derrytresk in the semi-final next weekend and many will be tipping them to reach the decider.