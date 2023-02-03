Dr Murty and friends raise £14,400 for hospice

A RETIRED Dungannon GP and his team of supporters have raised more than £14,000 for the Southern Area Hospice over the last year.

The Dr Murty and Friends Support Group worked tirelessly during the last 12 months on various fundraisers, including Norah Brown’s famous cookbook and jam sales, and supermarket and church collections.

In total, they collectively raised an amazing £14,400 for local hospice services.

Advertisement

Sarah O’Hare, regional fundraising officer for the Armagh and Dungannon area, said, “We can’t them enough for their hard work and dedication to their local hospice.

“We appreciate them so much and I thank them for their continued support.”