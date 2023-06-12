Dungannon Comedy Festival makes its debut at the Hill of the O’Neill

If laughter is what the doctor ordered, then Dungannon is the place to be, as Hill of the O’Neill and Ranfurly House are putting the finishing touches to Dungannon Comedy Festival, with a line-up featuring some of the best, and most hilarious, comedians in the North.

Hosted by MC Sean Hegarty, this seated event, which is taking place in the marquee space next month, will host an array of homegrown comedy talent, with headliners being Micky Bartlett and Paddy McDonnell, alongside Ciaran Franco, Jordan Robinson, Talal Jomar, Bronagh Diamond, Sean McAleavey – and there are many more still to be announced.

Paddy McDonnell is a Belfast-based stand-up comedian who has sold out venues throughout the UK and Ireland with his unquestionable wit and talent for entertaining audiences.

Advertisement

This will be the Belfast funny man’s debut appearance in Dungannon, so don’t miss you chance to see him in the flesh.

Sharing the stage with Paddy is Micky Bartlett; a man who has been named ‘one of the funniest and most entertaining comedians in the country’.

With his razor-sharp humour and anecdotes on everyday life, his stand-up show is one that will keep you belly laughing from start-to-finish.

Having appeared on numerous TV shows – including Monumental, The Blame Game and Dave’s One Night Stand – Bartlett has swiftly become a household name throughout the North.

So, make sure that you don’t miss your chance to witness some of the funniest names in the country on your doorstep this July.

Dungannon Comedy Festival will open its doors for this 18+ event on Saturday, July 1, at 7.30pm.

Tickets are £22, and they can be purchased via ‘www.hilloftheoneill.com’.

Advertisement

Make sure you grab your now for a day of laughter galore.