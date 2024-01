A SPECIAL fundraising event will take place this Saturday night (January 6) in the Dún Uladh Culture and Heritage Centre with all monies raised going towards the 2024 Tyrone Fleadh in Fintona in May.

Titled ‘Celebration of Tyrone’, the festivities will highlight the talent of numerous branches from all across the county, and feature performances from the likes of Fintona CCÉ; Coalisand Clonoe CCÉ; Trillick CCÉ; and Loughmacrory GAA Ballad Group.

There will also be performances from previous All-Ireland Fleadh Champions, such as the 12 – 15 All-Ireland Champions 2023; Lendrum Grupa Cheoil; the 15 – 18 Ceili Band Champions 2022; The Forge Ceili Band; and All-Ireland champion solo singer, Oonagh McArdle, who hails from Dromore.

Advertisement

The first county concert of its kind since 2013, the evening will also see the new branches, such as Galbally CCÉ and Termon Maguirc Carrickmore CCÉ, taking to the stage.

Public relations officer of Fintona CCÉ and Tyrone County Board, Julie Brogan, said that all participants are ‘very excited’ to be involved.

“These county concerts are a great networking opportunity for participants throughout Tyrone to see what other groups have been up to, and to make friends,” she told the UlsterHerald.

“This includes all age groups from seven-years-old right up to some of the teachers in their 50s and 60s, and, overall, it is a fun and exciting way to raise vital funding ahead of the County Fleadh.

“Fintona last hosted the County Fleadh in 1997, so whilst it is exciting for our younger players, it’s also a lovely full circle moment for some of our older players who remember the last one.”

Julie also spoke of the great morale throughout the community of Fintona following an exciting year.

Advertisement

“In recent years, Fintona has had great success in the All-Ireland and Ulster Fleadh, as well as in the football, so everyone is excited for the chance to come together to celebrate Irish culture, and song and dance – and it’s great to see!” she said.

The County Fleadh will be held in Fintona on May 2, with the top two in the competition qualifying for the Ulster Fleadh in Dromore for the chance to qualify in the All-Ireland Fleadh.

The ‘Celebration of Tyrone’ fundraising concert, presented by Fintona CCÉ, will begin at 7:30pm this Saturday (January 6) with a £10 admission fee.