Former Tyrone manager Art McRory passes away

TYRONE GAA has been left reeling at the sudden death of Art McRory, the man who led the County to its first All-Ireland Senior Final in 1986.

‘Big Art’, as he was affectionately known, passed away at his Donaghmore Road home in Dungannon overnight, aged 82.

Mr McRory more than anyone else spearheaded Tyrone’s rise from the depths of inter-county struggle to the pinnacle of Croke Park.

His involvement stretches away back to 1958 when he debuted on the county minor team. In the sixties he represented the seniors and won an All-Ireland Junior medal in 1968. But it’s as a manager that he really made an impact. In total he served 13 years as senior manager over three decades.

The highlight was that 1986 Final against all-conquering Kerry, when Tyrone pushed the mighty Kingdom all the way before succombing in the closing stages.

After a period away he returned, alongide his ’86 captain Eugene McKenna, to steer his beloved County to another All-Ireland Senior Final in 1995 when they lost narrowly to Dublin.

Tyrone GAA released a statement this afternoon praising McRory’s immense contribution to Gaelic Games in the county.

“Mura gcuirfidh tú san earrach ní bhainfidh tú san fhómhar | If you don’t sow in spring you won’t reap in autumn” is a firmly held belief in Gaelic Tyrone.

“Probably no one in our County’s GAA history has brought greater life to that belief than Art McRory, whose sudden death after a long life so well-lived has left a gnawing space in Dungannon, Tyrone, Ulster and Ireland. Art’s achievements across seven decades as a player, coach, manager, Club man, educationalist, developer, organiser, motivator, community activist, strategist, visionary, family man, and the most loyal of comrades are just unrivalled.

“Put plainly, Art revolutionised Tyrone GAA and in doing so made life here so much better for tens of thousands of people, people who have gone ahead of us, people who are still here, and people who have yet to come. That’s real legacy. But for all that, it’s the blessing of Art the man that we cherished. Goodness, class, style, honour, dignity, integrity, selflessness, and above all, sheer decency, were the qualities that made him so dear to us all.”



Mr McRory’s funeral arrangements will be released in due course.