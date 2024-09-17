Goldmine public inquiry to resume early next year

A PUBLIC inquiry into the controversial proposal to build a goldmine and processing plant in Greencastle will now resume at the start of next year.

The Planning Appeals Commission (PAC) has confirmed that the hearing will begin at the Strule Arts Centre on Monday, January 13, 2025, after confusion over two licence applications relating to water abstraction and storage brought the proceedings to a halt earlier this year.

At the start of May, the PAC’s Chief Commissioner, Andrea Kells, said that it would be ‘imprudent’ to proceed with the inquiry into the application by mining firm Dalradian.

The Department for Infrastructure, the Northern Ireland Environment Agency and the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs have asked the PAC to consider representations made in respect of the applications comprising the ‘Curraghinalt Project (Dalradian Gold)’.

Around 560 people have indicated that they wish to submit a statement of case and rebuttal.

However, the PAC says that 160 of them have not provided an email address.

In addition, the PAC had produced a booklet entitled ‘Procedures for the Curraghinalt Project (Dalradian Gold)’, which can be downloaded from their website, www.pacni.gov.uk.