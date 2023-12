Patrick Grant, originally from Omagh, is making a very special wish this Christmas in support of local charity, Friends of the Cancer Centre.

Patrick, who now lives in Dromore, County Down, along with his wife Lauren and one year old daughter, Iris, are supporting Friends of the Cancer Centre’s ‘Wish Upon A Star’ appeal, where for a donation of £10 people can dedicate a star to someone special on the charity’s Christmas trees at the Northern Ireland Cancer Centre in Belfast or the North West Cancer Centre at Altnagelvin.

For those who can’t make it to the hospitals, you can also dedicate a star on Friends of the Cancer Centre’s virtual Christmas tree.

Advertisement

The Grant family are proudly supporting the appeal to say thanks for the care and support their family has received since Patrick was diagnosed with a brain tumour in 2022.

Patrick embarked on an intensive treatment programme and throughout it all, he and his family have been supported by Friends of the Cancer Centre.

He is sharing his story to encourage people across Northern Ireland to support Friends of the Cancer Centre’s Wish Upon A Star appeal and help make a difference to cancer patients and their families across Northern Ireland.

Looking back at his diagnosis, Patrick said, “In November 2022, I was diagnosed with grade three glioma, which is a type of brain cancer.

“The diagnosis came as a complete shock and those first few months were a whirlwind. And initially, I felt hopelessly lost.

“Thankfully I had the full love and support of my family and friends and I could not have managed without them.

“My journey has made me realise the devastating impact cancer can have on people and their families.

Advertisement

“Not only physically but mentally, financially and socially too.

“Thankfully Friends of the Cancer Centre is here to support people like me through it all.

“When I was in receiving radiotherapy, Friends of the Cancer Centre funded some of the nursing staff, the Physical Activity Coach, speech and language services and they couldn’t do enough for me. Even when times got tough financially, they were able to offer me a grant.

“The charity also does a lot of work behind the scenes like supporting research and they are very far-reaching in their support.”

To show his appreciation for the care and support he received, earlier this year Patrick undertook his incredible 333 Challenge, which saw him cycle a 3000km lap of Ireland and climb three of Ireland’s highest mountain peaks in just three weeks. Supported by family and friends, Patrick raised a phenomenal £31000. Today, Patrick’s support continues with the Wish Upon A Star appeal.

On Friday 1st December, Patrick, Lauren and Iris joined the team at Friends of the Cancer Centre for the official launch of the charity’s Wish Upon A Star appeal, which culminated in the switching on of the Christmas lights at the Northern Ireland Cancer Centre at Belfast City Hospital.

Friends of the Cancer Centre’s Wish Upon A Star appeal will close at 12pm on Thursday, December 21. To Wish Upon a Star please visit Friends of the Cancer Centre’s office on the ground floor of the Northern Ireland Cancer Centre in Belfast, the reception area of the North West Cancer Centre at Altnagelvin Hospital, or call the charity on 028 9069 9393.

To dedicate a star on Friends of the Cancer centre’s virtual Christmas tree, please visit www.friendsofthecancercentre.com.