RYAN Hanna is the bookies’ favourite to become the next manager of Fermanagh and Western Division One club Enniskillen Town United.

Hanna is the clear front runner after Tummery Athletic confirmed that their player-manager was leaving after five years in the hotseat.

During his managerial reign at Crawford’s Lane, the Enniskillen man guided Athletic to three consecutive Mercer League titles and a Mulhern Cup triumph in the season just finished.

Hanna and Town are remaining tight-lipped on any potential appointment but it is expected he will be confirmed as successor to Rory Judge, who recently stepped down after 16 years at the helm, sooner rather than later.

Following his departure from Tummery after a total of seven years as a player and then player-manager, Hanna said, “What an unbelievable journey it has been. 7 years and 6 trophies, amazing memories and friends for life. The relationships are what make the club special, and ones I will never forget. Thank you to everyone – players, management team, committee, supporters, sponsors etc.”