Jam-packed schedule for over-50s event at Omagh Leisure Complex

A health and wellbeing event will run in Omagh Lesiure Complex tomorrow as part of an ongoing effort to keep local older people healthier, happier and safer.

From 11am to 3pm on Wednesday, December 11, the Western Trust will deliver a well-being event in one of the county’s most popular leisure facilities.

This event is specifically targeted at people aged 50 and over.

It is aimed at supporting local people to live well in middle-to-older age and maintain the quality of health, functioning and independence they want.

Explaining the importance of the event, a Western Trust spokesperson said, “As individuals we play a crucial role within our own quality of health and wellbeing. Whether it is implementing lifestyle choices to reduce our risk of developing chronic illnesses, or if it is taking positive steps to manage existing diseases and health conditions. This health and wellbeing fayre aims to inform, support and empower people to feel more confident in looking after their own health and wellbeing.”

The event has a jam-packed schedule which it is hoped will be of interest to many people.

“We will be offering attendees the chance to book in for free nurse-led health checks and physio-led balance testing. We will have pharmacists present on the day to answer questions and provide advice on medications. We have informative talks from expert speakers. Dr Sinead Eccles, Chartered Psychologist at Open University, will be giving a talk that includes practical advice on strategies for promoting good brain health through ageing. Western Trust Falls Prevention Coordinator, Ann Marie Conlon will be speaking on falls prevention and how everyone can help prevent falls. Davina Coulter, Coordinator of the Stepping On Programme, will provide an overview of the highly beneficial falls prevention service provided by the healthy living centres.”

Those behind the event hope it will provide attendees with an opportunity to try out some new fun activities that they may never have tried before.

“We will have a taster session of otago strength and balance exercises. These are fun evidence-based exercises that focus on strength, balance and mobility to reduce a person’s risk of having a fall as well as increasing a person’s confidence and resilience in managing risk of falls.

“We hope to bring out attendees competitive nature with a taster session of boccia (chair-based bowls). We also hope to raise the decibel level in the hall, and some heart rates, with an opportunity to try out a free drumming session with Wellness in Rhythm.”

The fayre aims to connect people with local sources of support available from statutory and community services. We will have 40+ services present on the day providing information stalls on what support they provide and answering questions attendees’ may have.

“There will be a diverse range of services and information available covering everything from health, wellness, exercise, housing, benefits advice, and community transport, community safety, through to new hobbies or volunteering opportunities.

“For people who provides feedback on the event or health and social care services through Care Opinion on the day, there will be a free cup of tea or coffee available. Care Opinion is the official feedback platform, which enables service users, carers and families to share their experiences of health and social care services, in Northern Ireland.

“Staff from Care Opinion will be present on the day and are keen to speak to any attendees who would like to share their experience of the event or health and social care services in general.”

Finally, all attendees will be entered into a free draw for prizes to be given out on the day.