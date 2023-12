FOR three decades, a dedicated group in Killyclogher has been spreading festive joy while also making a significant contribution to their community.

Their annual Christmas tree sale, officially established in 1996, but with roots tracing back even further, has, so far, raised a remarkable £300,000 for the local St Vincent de Paul (SVP) chapter.

The volunteer-driven initiative began its journey at the Killyclogher car park, where enthusiastic individuals sold Christmas trees to raise funds for those in need.

Organised by the Friends of Killyclogher SVP, the Christmas tree sale has developed into an important beacon of support for local families and individuals facing difficulties during the festive season.

The funds generated from the sale are directed to the local conference of SVP, enabling them to extend assistance where it is most needed.

Shaun McBride, a dedicated SVP volunteer with 12 years of service, says the annual appeal has transformed the purchase of Christmas trees into a cherished family tradition for many in Killyclogher.

“We have been running it so long that we now have people coming down with their kids to pick a tree after doing the same with their own parents previously. We see the same faces every year, and it is very heartwarming.”

Mr McBride also acknowledged Carmel McAleer, who generously provides soup and sandwiches for the volunteers every Saturday, as an ‘unsung hero’ of the sale.

He added, “Times are hard, and the money raised by the tree sale is vital for the local conference to provide for people, so every little bit of money raised is a huge help.

“I am a volunteer with the local conference, and I really do see the good work that SVP does for people in need in the community ”

The Friends of Killyclogher SVP have extended their heartfelt thanks to everyone who has participated in the tree sale over the years.

Continuing until Christmas Eve, every tree purchased contributes directly to the Killyclogher St Vincent de Paul Conference, and, ultimately, to people in the community who require support.