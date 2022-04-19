Last call for community pollinator grant applications

SCHOOLS and community groups are being told to act fast if they want to have their applications considered for a Live Here Love Here pollinator grant.

In an effort to counteract one of the most harmful consequences of modern farming, the reduction of our pollinators, a community-based campaign, Live Here Love Here, is asking schools and community groups across Tyrone to apply for grants, the first which closes April 22, and the other on April 28.

Both Platinum Jubilee Pollinator Garden Award and School Pollinator Garden grants are funded by Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA), anbd administered by Live Here Love Here.

The former, which closes April 22 at 12pm, will provide funding of £100,000 to one group or partnership for the creation of a bespoke pollinator garden.

This will cover 95 per-cent of the cost to establish, enhance or develop a community pollinator garden. Applications from community groups and partnerships both urban and rural are welcomed.

Speaking about the funds, Helen Tomb, Manager at Live Here Love Here, said, “We’re delighted to support DAERA’s Platinum Jubilee Pollinator Garden Award and School Pollinator Garden grants.

“Pollinators are incredibly important to our environment and are in decline, so we hope that this funding will provide a stimulus for people to nurture them.”

The School Pollinator Garden Grants will be open to applications a little longer, with prospective benefactors having until 12pm on April 28 to stake their claim. This scheme, which is open to applications from schools, colleges and universities across the North, will provide capital grants from £3,000 to £12,000.

These will cover 100 per-cent of costs to schools, colleges and universities wishing to establish, enhance or develop a pollinator garden and increase pollinator-friendly land management techniques.

Helen Tomb continues, “At Live Here Love Here, we endeavour to create a cleaner, greener and healthier Northern Ireland and hope that these schemes will inspire environmental heroes in schools and communities across Northern Ireland to create and nurture their own pollinator garden, which will help to improve biodiversity in their local area.”

To apply for the Platinum Jubilee Pollinator Garden Award, please complete your application online at www.liveherelovehere.org/platiniumjubileegarden

To apply for a School Pollinator Garden Grant, please fill in an online application at:

www.liveherelovehere.org/schoolpollinatorgarden