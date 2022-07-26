Local reaction to the passing of David Trimble

LOCAL politicians have reacted to the passing of the former leader of the Ulster Unionist Party (UUP) and former First Minister, David Trimble.

David Trimble was the original First Minister, and served in the post from 1998 until 2001. Mr Trimble is seen as one of the architects of the Good Friday Agreement, and received a joint Nobel Peace Prize along with SDLP leader of the time, John Hume, in 1998, after both signed the document.

Local Ulster Unionist Party representatives have expressed their sadness at the passing of the former leader of the party.

Another former leader of the party and MLA for Fermanagh South Tyrone Tom Elliot said he was ‘sorry’ to hear of the passing of his former colleague.

Mr Elliot said, “Very sorry to learn of the passing of Lord Trimble. I served with David as an Ulster Unionist MLA. He was a strong and courageous leader, who passionately believed in what he was doing.

“Sincere sympathy to Daphne and all the family.”

Fermanagh and Omagh UUP Councillor, Matthew Bell, took to social media and said, “Saddened to hear about the death of Lord David Trimble, co-architect of the Good Friday Agreement, and former UUP leader.

“Only had the pleasure of meeting him once. However, as a lover of history learning about his career and life, he was only inspiring. There is a special place in the history books for him. “Sacrificed so much in the name of peace, and that can only be admired.”

Members of other parties from across the political divide have also paid tribute to the former First Minister.

Leader of Sinn Fein in the North, Michelle O’Neill, paid tribute to the work Lord Trimble did to establish the Good Friday Agreement.

The MLA for Mid Ulster said, “It is with genuine regret that I have learned of the passing of Former First Minister, David Trimble.

“I wish to offer my sincere condolences to his wife Daphne, their four children. and the wider family circle who will feel his loss deeply.

“His very significant contribution to the peace process, and his courage in helping achieve the Good Friday Agreement, leaves a legacy a quarter century on for which he and his family should be rightly proud.”

SDLP MLA Daniel McCrossan said his ‘thoughts and prayers’ were with Lord Trimble’s family.

Mr McCrossan said, “Sorry to hear of the death of David Trimble, former UUP leader, First Minister and fellow Nobel Peace Prize winner with John Hume.

“My thoughts and prayers are with Daphne and family at this difficult time. Also thinking on his UUP colleagues who will be deeply saddened by this news.”

DUP MLA for Fermanagh South Tyrone, Deborah Erskine, also paid tribute to the former First Minister, and praised his contribution to local politics.

Mrs Erskine said, “Condolences to Lord Trimble’s family.

“There is no doubt – his contribution to NI and politics is colossal. His decisions shaped here, whether you agree with them or not.

“Thinking of his loved ones who supported him in his political career and throughout life’s journey.”

The Alliance Party’s Fermanagh and Omagh district councillor, Stephen Donnelly, praised Mr Trimble’s legacy.

He said, “To leave your corner of earth a little better off than how you found it is the ultimate hope of any politician worth their salt.

“It is safe to say the fruits of Lord Trimble’s life leaves a legacy few could hope to match.

“My thoughts are with his loved ones and his UUP family.”