Loughs Agency confirms Glenmornan pollution investigation underway

LOUGHS Agency has confirmed that an investigation is underway into reports of pollution last week in the Glenmornan River.

The incident was initially flagged up by Ballymagorry resident, Leslie Hetherington who noticed a concerning colouration in the waterway on Thursday.

“I encountered a strange orange look to the river near my home, which was obviously deeply concerning,” the local man said.

“I immediately put in a call to the Loughs Agency and I left my number but, in the meantime, I called the pollution hotline and reported the incident. The river had taken on a cloudy orange look which, to me, was clearly pollution coming from somewhere. I was told that someone would be out to check the source of the pollution and have it dealt with. As I was the one who reported it, I expected to be informed or contacted further about the incident, but surprisingly, I wasn’t…

“Anglers are known to use this river, which can have salmon and white trout in it. If one of these fish were caught by local anglers whilst in a polluted river and consumed, I dread to think what sort of dire consequences it could have for some whoever ate it.”

Leslie says this is the second or third time he has encountered pollution in the river.

The Chronicle this week contacted Loughs Agency only to receive this short statement.

“Loughs Agency was made aware of a pollution incident on the Glenmornan River last Thursday (June 15). Fishery Officers subsequently commenced an investigation, which is on-going. We are unable to share further information at this time.”