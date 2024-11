A DELIVERY driver has been taken to hospital following an assault by masked men in Carrickmore this morning.

Police are investigating the incident wich occurred between 5-5.30am.

The delivery van was stopped on Main Street by masked men, one reportedly armed with a suspected firearm. The driver, a man in his 40s, was pulled from the vehicle, assaulted, and had his van’s windows smashed before the suspects left the scene. The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Police are seeking any information or dash-cam/CCTV footage that may aid their investigation. Witnesses can contact Omagh detectives at 101, quoting reference number 402 03/11/24, or report anonymously via Crimestoppers at 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.