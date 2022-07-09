McEvoy is hoping for more European success

NIAMH McEvoy has enjoyed a season of success she’ll never forget but she’s hoping to top everything that has come before in 2022 by claiming some European silverware.

The Omagh teenager has been named in James Kernan’s under-18 GAIN Equine Nutrition squad for the FEI European Youth Show Jumping Championships, which take place in the south of Spain next week.

And Niamh, who was part of the European under-16 title winning Irish team in 2019, is hoping for a similar outcome in Spain when she competes alongside Francis Derwin, Tom Wachman, Conor McLaughlin and Rhys Williams.

“Something similar to the success we had at under-16 level would be great,” she said. “We have a strong panel but we need everything to come together on the day.

“I would totally love it if that happens and we win another European title because that has been the plan for the whole year, to try and get on the team and then to try and get a medal, maybe an individual one as well!

“The team is fantastic and it would be great to do it as a team, but to do it as an individual that would be something else! Hopefully everything comes together.”

Fortunately for Niamh, who travelled by road along with her in-form mare, Templepatrick Welcome Limmerick, her mount is no stranger to long journeys and the Loreto Grammar School A-Level pupil believes the warmer weather shouldn’t be an issue either.

“It’s a very long journey, but she travels very well and they will be given lots of breaks.” Niamh explained. “Hopefully they will keep their good form but the heat will hopefully suit here too because she’s quite a sharp mare, so it might calm her down!”

Before departing for Spain, Niamh was named The Irish Field ‘Star of the Month’ for June 2022 following a remarkable run of success that was preceded by her maiden international success at Balmoral where she also scooped the female international rider award and she went on to earn a remarkable hat-trick of victories at Mullingar when she claimed the 2* International Grand Prix and won both 2* international ranking classes, all onboard her stunning mare, Templepatrick Welcome Limmerick, owned by Robin Bingham.