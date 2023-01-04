Mountjoy United appoint a new manager

FORMER Newbuildings player John Elliott has been appointed the new manager of Mountjoy United.

Elliott, who during his career played semi-professionally in Scotland and England, will take his first training session this week and will be in charge for Saturday’s clash against Lisbellaw United.

The new man takes over from interim boss David Gilfillan, who took temporary charge following the departure of David Rennie earlier in the season.

Elliott has had managerial stints at Newbuildings and Foyle Wanderers and Mountjoy chairman Sydney Gilfillan is delighted that the Magheramason man has come on board at the Lisnagirr Road club.

“John has a good pedigree and he ticks many of the boxes for us,” he said.

“We have been talking to him for some time and we are delighted to confirm his appointment.

“After approaching him he did his research on the club and we were impressed by his honesty as much as anything else. He is under no illusions about the challenge that lies ahead.”

The chairman also put on record his thanks to the two Davids, Rennie and Gilfillan.

“David Rennie had to call it a day because of other commitments and David Gilfillan stepped in to keep the thing going until we got someone in permanently. I want to thank both men on behalf of the club,” continued the chairman.

Mountjoy are currently sitting 11th in the first division of the Fermanagh and Western League with just six points from their opening 12 games. That leaves them above Derychara United, Killen Rangers and Mountfield.