Mum issues drug warning following daughter’s death

THE Tyrone mother of a young woman who died after taking suspected extra-strength pills, has said people need to be aware that street drugs can be “lethal.”

Amanda Logue from Strabane was speaking to BBC Spotlight as part of an in-depth investigation into the supply of dangerous drugs.

Amanda’s daughter, Andrea passed away on August 12, after she was believed to have taken pregabalin, an anti-epileptic drug also used to relieve chronic pain. She died in hospital after being found unconscious at a friend’s house near her home.

This week mum Amanda says she wants other young people to know the dangers associated with un-prescribed medication.

“A doctor brought us into a private room and told us that Andrea was in a coma,” Amanda said.

“At about 3pm he told us that there was nothing more he could do. We had to make the decision to turn off the machine.”

She continued, “People think because it’s the same name as what a doctor prescribes, that it has to be the same thing.

“People need to be aware that they’re not the same as a prescription medicine, that they are lethal, they are dangerous and they do kill.”

Hundreds of tributes were paid following the news that Andrea – known to her friends as ‘Andy’ – had passed away.

One person said, “The kindest, ofunniest and loving soul. You really were one in a million,” whilst another added, “Rest in peace, beautiful. There will never be a time when the memories you gave us won’t be talked about.”

Meanwhile, an Omagh priest serving in Derry has said that he and his fellow city priest have been overwhelmed by the number of families bereaved through drug abuse.

Fr Joe Gormley, who is the priest at Holy Family Parish in Derry, said the drug problem is worsening.

Speaking last week he said that, “maybe about 40 to 45 per-cent of the deaths that we attend as priests is related to drug and alcohol abuse.”

He added, “That is a huge figure, it’s an epidemic.”