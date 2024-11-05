New traffic lights to improve safety on A5 at roundabout

A NEW safety measure aimed at helping pedestrians who are crossing the main A5 at Ballygawley roundabout has been officially opened.

From Monday, a set of traffic lights has been operational on the Omagh Road side of the roundabout. It is hoped that they will aid students from St Ciaran’s College in Ballygawley and people living locally to cross the busy road at peak times.

Local resident, Ciaran McAleer, is a wheelchair user who has been at the forefront of campaigning for traffic lights. He said there were occasions prior to the installation of the lights when he feared crossing the road either going to or coming from Ballygawley.

“I’ve been calling for something to be done here at the roundabout for going on three years and it’s great now that the traffic lights are installed and operational,” he said.

“This is something which has definitely been needed, especially when you see the amount of traffic passing through each hour.

“There have been occasions when the safety of people has been at risk. One night I was crossing with high visibility clothing and a light and a vehicle didn’t see me immediately. The vehicle then just braked at the last second.

“Fortunately, I survived that incident, and every small safety measure on this A5 road really do make a difference.”

Brendan Rodgers, Vice Principal of St Ciaran’s College in Ballygawley, said the students at the school would benefit immensely from the new traffic lights.

“This is a very busy road and a lot of out students use this route to walk into Ballygawley,” he said.

“The traffic lights will provide reassurance that pupils can walk to and home from school safely without having to navigate this busy A5.”

Daniel Neill from Ballygawley supported the installation of the traffic lights.

“We train occasionally at the playing fields in Ballygawley and this will make it safer for us walking to and from there,” he said.

Roisin Kelly, who also lives close, said there was no doubt that the road is dangerous at the roundabout.

“I’ve often walked across the road and you were always trying to get a break in the traffic to cross. Now the new traffic lights mean that we can walk from the school to Ballygawley safely all the time.”

The Chairman of Mid-Ulster Council, Eugene McConnell of Sinn Fein, said that the new lights would benefit the 70 students and 30 pedestrians who walk along this route on a daily basis.

“There are many pupils and pedestrians, especially the elderly, who cross the road here at Ballygawley roundabout one or more times a each day. These new traffic lights are an invaluable in making their journeys safer,” he said.

“Everyone is well aware of the dangers associated with the A5 and this is a small safety measure which is to be very much welcomed. DFI Roads have stepped up ove rthe past two years to enhance road safety here and along the A5 generally.”