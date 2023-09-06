OBA23 Best Health & Wellbeing Provider

Voting for the Family Business of the Year Award is now open. Voting will close at 10am on Tuesday 12th September 2023. Find out more about this year’s finalists and cast your vote below!

A Chiropractic Touch



Emir Lervy, owner of Gortin’s A Chiropractic Touch, uses her hands to help release tension in the body by resetting the nervous system into a relaxed state. This adjustment reduces pain as well as increases movement. Moving into its current space in 2021, the business has really grown over the last two years, gaining new clients as well as keeping regulars. With more people getting adjusted, Emir’s vision of a happier and healthier community is a step closer to reality.

Serene Salt Therapy



Established in 2018, Serene Salt Therapy is owned and run by Mairead McNulty, previously a registered nurse. She brings a wealth of health-related experience to her new role. Serene offers a range of services and products dedicated to improving health and quality of life for adults and children in a spa-like setting. This includes two luxurious salt rooms where clients can recline in comfortable chairs and relax in glowing rooms covered in pink Himalayan salt, helping with a whole range of issues.

Pro Physio NI



A provider for private musculoskeletal physiotherapy with two large treatment rooms and a rehabilitation gym, Pro Physio NI has a wide range of treatments available at its Omagh clinic. Very much a part of the local community, Pro Physio works with WAVE Trauma Centre to look after people affected by the ‘Troubles’, particularly the Omagh bomb. Now in its sixth year in the town, the clinic is well-established with a growing client base. It also provides a platform for junior physiotherapists to learn and grow in the profession.

CG Health, Fitness & Holistic Therapies



Having started his business after the Covid-19 pandemic, Chris Gallagher has tailored the experience to help his many clients achieve healthy minds, bodies and souls. Chris offers a wide range of treatments, including one-to-one personal training, sports massages, reflexology, life coaching and wild swimming. Specialising in GP referrals, he works extensively with people who have suffered strokes and those with disabilities. A well-known local barefoot runner, Chris has raised in excess of £100,000 for local charities over the last 25 years.

