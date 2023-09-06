OBA23 Family Business of the Year Award

Voting for the Family Business of the Year Award sponsored by Abac Chartered Accountants is now open. Voting will close at 10am on Tuesday 12th September 2023. Find out more about this year’s finalists and cast your vote below!

The Bridge Tavern



With a heritage dating back 50 years, The Bridge Tavern in Eskra was originally started by Patsy O’Hagan. He was helped out in running the pub and shop by his seven sisters and only brother. Patsy even met his future wife, Elizabeth, when she called into the pub to collect her father. The Bridge Tavern is now in the safe hands of Patsy’s son, Shane, who has developed the business in many ways – and still has plenty of help from the rest of his family!

Featurepiece Frames



Established over ten years ago from the kitchen table, Featurepiece Frames has developed into a busy shop operated by Steven Gailey and his daughter Lizzie. Their daily work ranges from framing baby photos to large sports jerseys – with a lot of everything inbetween! Steven and Lizzie take pride in offering a bespoke service with a portfolio as diverse as the community they serve. Lizzie has also brought a contemporary perspective to the business, staying abreast of current industry trends.

Barrett Electrical Group



Originally established by Martin and Breda Barrett in 1976, the Barrett Electrical Group has grown into a thriving contracting and electrical goods supplier operating throughout Ireland and the UK. From a converted house in Omagh’s Castle Street, local electricians became long-term customers, benefitting from trade prices and flexible opening hours. The company later moved to purpose-built premises at Gortrush Industrial Estate, where it continues to thrive. Three generations of the Barrett family are currently involved in the business, which is approaching its 50th anniversary.

Goldmine Jewellers



The Goldmine Jewellers has always been a family affair for Avril Forsythe since she took over the Omagh shop in 1997. Initially working alongside her sister, mother and aunt, the entrepreneur built up a sterling reputation for top quality jewellery at her Prospect Court premises. With trade continuing to grow, the Goldmine made the move to new and bigger premises in the Main Street complex. Keeping it in the family, Avril’s eldest daughter Yasmin is now an integral part of the business.

