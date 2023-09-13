OBA23 Voting: Construction/Engineering/Manufacturing Team

Voting for the Construction/Engineering/Manufacturing Team of the Year Award sponsored by Fermanagh & Omagh District Council is now open. Voting will close at 10am on Tuesday 19th September 2023. Find out more about this year’s finalists and cast your vote below!

Atmac Construction Ltd



Advertisement

Established in 2016 and located outside Beragh, Atmac is a multi-skilled contractor specialising in civil engineering and construction projects throughout the UK and Ireland. Recent schemes include major housing developments within Northern Ireland and a number of large projects in Great Britain such as the new Aberdeen bypass and a biomass plant in Cramlington. A professional and committed company with experienced staff and a competent management team, Atmac delivers a first-class service to its customers. The firm delivers work safely and professionally at all times.

Terex Omagh



With roots in Omagh extending back to John Finlay more than 65 years ago, the town’s Terex facility is of key importance to its parent company in supplying crushing and screening equipment that is exported all over the world. The Omagh site has a fantastic team made up of more than 600 members who are trained in world-class engineering and manufacturing processes, and are also very active in their local community outreach. The renowned firm continues to grow, with a factory expansion in Omagh on the horizon.

Pro-Drive Ireland Ltd



A piling contractor and ground improvement specialist based in Omagh, Pro-Drive operates all over Ireland and the UK. The local firm offers a comprehensive range of piling solutions to meet the needs of difficult ground conditions, to provide modern, innovative and economical foundation solutions for the construction and civil engineering industries. Pro-Drive draws on many years of piling experience to deliver a level of quality that is second-to-none. It specialises in providing comprehensive services tailored to meet the unique requirements of each project.

Advertisement

Create your own user feedback survey

Ts & Cs: Please note one vote per IP address. Votes will be taken into consideration during the final judging but do not determine the overall winner of the award. The winner of this category will be announced at the Omagh Business Awards on Friday 6th October 2023.