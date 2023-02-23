Officer shot was DCI John Caldwell

THE off-duty police officer who was shot in Omagh last night (Wednesday) was Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell.

Shot four times outside Youthsport on the Killyclogher Road, DCI Caldwell remains in a critical but stable condition at Altnagelvin Hospital in Derry.

The PSNI have have launched an attempted murder investigation following the attack. Meanwhile there have been reports this morning (Thursday) of a number of police raids in the Omagh area.

Advertisement

Commenting, Temporary Detective Chief Superintendent, Eamonn Corrigan said, “Our investigation is now underway and I would appeal to anyone who was in the area and witnessed what happened or could help with our enquiries to make contact with police on 101 quoting reference number 1831 of 22/02/23.

“Alternatively, information can be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers.org.uk”

The Police Federation for Northern Ireland said two gunmen were involved and DCI Caldwell was shot while he coached young people playing football.

Yesterday evening, a heavy police presence remained at the scene of the shooting, while a number of armoured units were dispatched towards a burnt out car suspected of involvement in the incident.

The Carrickmore Road was also closed off as police sought to gather forensic evidence from the vehicle which was thought to have been used by the perpetrators, before being deliberately torched.

The vehicle, which was discovered less than a few miles from the scene, could prove a crucial piece of evidence in the investigation.