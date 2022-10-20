Omagh born MP failed to back motion ahead of Truss resignation

A TORY MP who was born in Tyrone, is one of more than 30 Conservative MPs who were recorded as not having supported the government, during a vote on fracking, which descended into chaos on Wednesday evening, ahead of the resignation of Liz Truss as Prime Minister on Thursday afternoon.
Vicky Ford, who is the Conservative MP for Chelmsford, spent the first ten years of her life living on the Gortin Road in Omagh where her parents were both doctors in the town.
On Wednesday she was among a chort of Conservative MPs who failed to back the Government motion on fracking, which was being billed by some as a ‘vote of confidence’ in the under fire Prime Minister.
The vote was overshadowed by extraordinary claims that some Tory MPs were being bullied to vote along with the government.
