Omagh security alert was ‘an elaborate hoax’

Detectives investigating a vehicle hijacking and subsequent security alert at the Derry Road area of Omagh on Saturday, May 6, have confirmed the object discovered was an elaborate hoax.

Detective Inspector Wilson said, “At around 10pm, it was reported that a man had been hijacked by three masked men at gunpoint in the Fireagh Road area, just off the Dromore Road in the town, who then placed a suspicious object in his vehicle – a silver-coloured Volkswagen Golf – and forced him to travel to the Derry Road area and abandon the car outside Omagh Police Station.

“A public safety operation was immediately implemented, with a number of people evacuated from their homes and cordons established. The object recovered was taken away for further forensic examination and now confirmed as an elaborate hoax.

“Two men aged 56 and 29 years old, who were arrested on Sunday, May 7, have been released following questioning.

Detective Inspector Wilson added, “Our investigation is continuing, and we are appealing to anyone with information to contact us via 101, quoting reference number 2015 of 06/05/23.

“You can also provide information anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.”