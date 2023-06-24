Omagh St Enda’s clubman laid to rest

The funeral of Omagh St Enda’s GAA stalwart, Paddy Quinn took place this morning (Saturday) in the county town’s Sacred Heart Chapel. Condolences poured out across Tyrone when news emerged of beloved clubman’s death earlier this week, and this morning Mr Quinn was finally laid to rest at St Mary’s Cemetery Drumragh.

Mr Quinn, who was closely connected with his local GAA club for many years, was renowned for as a ‘charismatic character’ who was ‘loved by everyone he came in contact with’.

Reflecting on the death of their beloved club member, a spokesperson from Omagh St Enda’s said,

“The officers and members of Omagh St. Enda’s wish to extend their deepest sympathies to the family and friends of our esteemed member Paddy Quinn who sadly passed away this week.

“Paddy was a long time friend of the club for many years and played a key part in supporting many activities including the weekly club bingo and was an active pitch steward on days of big games at Healy Park.”

Turning to Mr Quinn’s contagious personality, the spokesperson said, “Paddy was a charismatic character and was much loved by everyone who he came in contact with.

“A passionate football supporter, Paddy was a keen follower of Tyrone but nothing filled him with more pride than watching his sons and grandchildren don the St. Enda’s jersey down the years. “One of his most proudest moments came in 1988 when his two sons Paddy and Stephen helped to secure the Tyrone senior championship title with Paddy having the honour of being captain. Another son Jerome also played youth football for St. Enda’s and in more recent years was well-known for his distinguished career in broadcast journalism.”