Ulster Unionist Party leader Doug Beattie has described the placing of a police car on top of a bonfire in Moygashel as ”absolutely disgraceful’.

Yesterday evening, a Vauxhall Vectra decorated in police colours was placed on the 150-pallet-high bonfire.

The Moygashel bonfire has become well-known in recent years for its ‘toppers’; last year, a boat was placed on the bonfire with flags saying ‘no sea border’.

An Irish tricolour and a poster of Taoiseach Leo Varadkar were placed on top of the loyalist bonfire in 2023.

A mock copy of the 1998 peace deal with the words “null and void” printed over was also added.

The UUP leader Doug Beattie has described the placement of the police car on this year’s bonfire as ‘truly pathetic’.

In a post on social media, Mr. Beattie said, “This is absolutely disgraceful. Those responsible undermine their own cries for cultural respect.

“Truly pathetic.”

Loyalist activist Jamie Bryson, who spoke at the bonfire in Tyrone village last year, took to social media and described the placement of the police car on the bonfire as ‘artistic expression’.

He said, “In Moygashel, they have a yearly tradition of using artistic expression on the top of their bonfire to make a political point.

This year they reject surrendering the union deal and two-tier policing, hoisting a police car on top of their structure.”