Police release further information on death of Omagh man

Police have moved to clarify a statement that they released earlier today in relation to a RTC in Omagh yesterday evening.

PSNI initially said that 57 year old Joseph McGarrity had died following a road traffic collision, in the Killyclogher road area.

However they have now released a further statement to say this is now being treated as a sudden death.

Advertisement

In connection with the yesterdays collision, PSNI Inspector Long said: “At approximately 5.50pm, we received a report of a one-vehicle road traffic collision in the Killyclogher Road area.

“Officers and other emergency services attended, however Mr McGarrity sadly died a short time later.

“The Killyclogher Road, which was closed for several hours, has since reopened.

“I am appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the collision or who may have dash-cam or CCTV footage that could assist with our enquiries, to contact police at the Collision Investigation Unit on 101 quoting reference 1494 of 09/02/23.”