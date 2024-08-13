Positive A5 news expected in next month, says DfI Minister

A positive announcement regarding the progress of the A5 Western Transport Corridor should be expected sometime in the next month, according to DFI Roads Minister John O Dowd.

During a ‘very constructive’ meeting with the A5/N2 Council Cross Border Committee, Minister O’Dowd indicated that there could be good news regarding the A5 as early as September.

Present during that sit-down was Sinn Féin Councilor Campbell.

“The A5/N2 Cross Border Committee held a very constructive meeting with DfI Roads Minister John O’Dowd in Agahaloo Community Centre, Aughnacloy on Monday.

“It was another opportunity for members of the committee representing five council areas in Tyrone, Fermanagh, Donegal, Derry and Monaghan to lobby the Minister for full delivery of A5 Western Transport Corridor.

“We also urged Minister O’Dowd to use his influence to lobby Irish Government Ministers and officials to progress with vital roads infrastructure in Donegal and Monaghan, that will connect with the A5 WTC.

“I reminded the Minister of the rising death toll on the existing A5. When the public inquiry took place in May/June of last year, there had been 47 fatalities on the road, since the A5 scheme was first initiated in 2007. That figure now, sadly, stands at 56 and further delay will result in further loss of life.

“He assured us of his commitment to the project and stated that having considered the report of the public inquiry, he has recommended to the Stormont Executive that the A5 project should proceed. He hopes to have the backing of the Executive as early as September.”

He continued, “It was good to hear the detailed focus being placed on this project by the Minister and his department officials. It was also reassuring to hear of the communication and cooperation between department officials across Ireland.”

Cllr Campbell concluded, “Minister O’Dowd has agreed to our request for quarterly meetings between his officials and the A5/N2 committee and we are hopeful that our next meeting later in the autumn will have more positive news to report.”