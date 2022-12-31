Proud Tyrone people named in New Year’s Honours

Many familiar Tyrone names have appeared on Buckingham Palace’s recently published 2023 New Year’s Honours list.

Prominent among those to receive an award in King Charle’s first New Year’ Honours selection was Omagh man, Peter Dolan.

Peter has demonstrated an implacable commitment to youth justice ever since his 18-year-old son, Enda, was killed by a dangerous driver as he made his way home to his university accommodation in Belfast back in 2014.

In acknowledgment of his ceaseless campaigning, Peter has been granted a British Empire Medal (BEM).

Reflecting on the award, Peter, who is the mastermind behind the eponymously named ‘Run for Enda’, expressed ambivalence, describing the feeling as ‘bittersweet’.

But Peter did not find himself in geographical isolation upon the list. Indeed, he was one of a number of Tyrone people to make this year’s prestigious list.

Fellow Omagh man and Retail NI President, Peter McBride, was handed an MBE for services to the Economy and to the community in County Tyrone.

Also recognised in King Charles’ first New Year’s Honours list was Samuel Godfrey Young, who received an MBE for services to Social Work and to Education.

A prominent and well-liked member of At Columba’s Church, Omagh, the church community expressed their delight for him on social media soon after the announcement of his achievement was made.

In a Facebook post, a Church spokesperon said, “Everyone at St Columba’s Church Omagh will be delighted to hear that our very own Mr Godfrey Young has been honoured with an MBE by His Majesty in his first New Year’s Honours List.

“Godfrey has worked tirelessly throughout his career, and in many voluntary capacities, to improve services and outcomes for young people across the West and beyond. In St Columba’s, and across the Diocese of Derry and Raphoe, he has selflessly offered his time, expertise and diligence in safeguarding, alongside his service in Select Vestry and as one of our most faithful choir members.

“Thank you Godfrey. This honour is richly deserved and we send Godfrey, Mary and family our warmest congratulations and deepest love.”

Also appearing on the list was Stephen John Bleakley, the areas manager with Libraries NI for Fermanagh, Omagh and Fivemiletown. He was bestowed with his award on account of his services to Libraries and to the communities they serve.

Meanwhile, Eileen Lilian Mary Donnelly, a member of the board of governors at The Integrated College, Dungannon, was granted also granted an MBE for services to Education in Northern Ireland.

And finally, Cookstown businessman, Joseph Norman Wilson, received a MBE for services to Business and to the community in Northern Ireland.