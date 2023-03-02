Residents urged to ‘get involved’ with new housing consultation

RESIDENTS close to the proposed development on lands at the former Convent Grammar School are being urged to look at the plans and report any concerns they may have as developers recently scouted the site.

West Tyrone MLA Daniel McCrossan was recently invited by BW Social Affordable Housing, part of The Braidwater Group, to meet with the developers and discuss their plans. This week, he is encouraging people to get involved in the process.

Mr McCrossan said, “Strabane is in desperate need of more social and affordable housing, so I was happy to meet with BW Social Affordable Housing to see their plans for 78 homes on the former Convent Grammar School site.

“I urge local people, as part of the consultation and planning process, to have a look at the plans and contact either myself or the house builder if they have any questions or concerns.”

Development of the site includes plans for the provision of 78 private social homes, which will consist of semi-detached, detached, town houses and accessible-living bungalows. The development will cover 3.6 hectares of brownfield and underdeveloped lands surrounded by Mount Carmel Heights, Evishgrove Heights, Church vVew and the Curley Hill Road.

In addition to the proposed housing, areas of mature landscaping and woodland are to be retained.

Vincent Bradley, Development director with the Braidwater Group, commented, “The demand for housing is as high as ever, and this project aims to help tackle the issue while rejuvenating the land following a long period of neglect.”

The scheme is scheduled to be brought forward for construction in Spring 2024.

More information on the proposed development can be found at www.jpeplanning.com/consultations/curlyhill/