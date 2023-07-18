Resurfacing scheme for Killymeal and Killyman Road, Dungannon

A resurfacing scheme for Killymeal Road and Killyman Road, Dungannon is programmed to commence on Monday, July 24.

The scheme will include the resurfacing of 500 metres of carriageway from Killymeal Grange to Killyman Road.

Due to the nature of the work a full road closure will be in place on the Killymeal Road for four weeks continuously. During this closure a signed diversion will be in place via Killyman Road – A29 Circular Road – A45 Oaks Road – Lurgaboy Lane – Mullaghdun Lane and vice versa.

Advertisement

On Monday, August 21 the resurfacing works will continue on B34 Killyman Road for a further five days and the road will be fully closed to all traffic. During this closure a signed diversion will be in place via Killyman Road – Cunninghams Lane – A29 Ranfurly Road / Northland Row / Circular Road – A45 Oaks Road – Lurgyboy Lane – Mullaghdun Lane and vice versa.

The Department has carefully planned these road works and associated traffic management arrangements in order to minimise inconvenience to the public. Road users are advised to allow extra time for their journey and to follow the alternative routes which will be clearly signed on the approaches to the closure. Access for property owners and deliveries will be accommodated but some delays can be expected.

Completion of the work by end of August is subject to favourable weather conditions, however, the Department will keep the public informed of any change. All work will be carried out in line with current public health and health and safety advice, with safe systems of working in place for staff and contractors.

For traffic information about this and other improvement schemes visit: [ www.trafficwatchni.com ]( http://www.trafficwatchni.com%20 )