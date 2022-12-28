Rural business makes generous donations

A WELL-known firm that has serviced the rural community in west Tyrone for generations has made generous donations to two local charities.

LW Surphlis and Son Ltd, based on Drumlegagh Church Road, Newtownstewart, handed over £1,500 to Air Ambulance NI (AANI) and £500 to Cancer Research UK (CRUK).

The money was raised for the two charities after staff made donations in lieu of gifts this Christmas.

Manager Maurice Surphlis presented cheques to Damien McAnespie, of AANI, and Milton Porter, of CRUK.

The firm has wished their customers and families a very Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.

Initially started in 1948 as a Post Office, hardware and grocery shop, LW Surphlis has expanded to include bulk farm animal feeds, fertiliser, agricultural hardware, farm supplies, manufacture of agricultural sheds, building products and a

general haulage fleet, which now covers Northern Ireland, Republic of Ireland and Great Britain.